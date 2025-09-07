Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A landslide blocked the Theog-Hatkoti road near Chela in Shimla due to landslide.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla, restoration work is currently underway on NH-705.

The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in a total of 366 deaths and significant damage to both public and private property, according to a cumulative loss report from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) of the Department of Revenue-DM Cell, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The report, covering the period from June 20, 2025, to September 6, 2025, details the widespread devastation across the state.

During the monsoon period, a total of 366 fatalities were reported, with 203 attributed to rain-related incidents and 163 resulting from road accidents.

Various incidents caused the rain-related deaths: landslides accounted for 42 deaths, drowning for 34, flash floods for 9, cloudbursts for 17, falls from trees or steep rocks for 40, electrocution for 15, other causes for 28, lightning for 0, fire for 3, and snake bites for 15, with no deaths due to avalanches.

The district-wise breakdown of rain-related deaths shows Mandi with the highest at 37, followed by Kangra (31), Kullu (25), Chamba (21), Shimla (21), Kinnaur (14), Hamirpur (13), Bilaspur (11), Una (10), Sirmaur (7), Solan (7), and Lahaul & Spiti (6).

For road accident fatalities, totaling 163, the district-wise distribution includes Chamba and Mandi with 22 each, Kangra (19), Solan (19), Shimla (18), Kinnaur (14), Kullu (13), Una (12), Sirmaur (11), Bilaspur (7), Hamirpur (3), and Lahaul & Spiti (3).

The monsoon also caused significant property and infrastructure damage, with cumulative losses estimated at Rs 4,07,906.90 lakhs, comprising ₹4,00,006.50 lakhs in public property damage and ₹6,700.405 lakhs in private property damage.

Additionally, 3,390 houses and 40 huts were partially damaged, while 692 pucca houses and 83 kuccha houses were fully damaged. Livestock losses included 1,464 animal deaths and 26,955 poultry deaths. (ANI)

