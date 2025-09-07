Noida, September 7: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly created fake bills worth INR 10 crore to fraudulently claim input tax credit of INR 1.8 crore in Noida. The accused, Abhinav Tyagi, a former employee of a private firm, is said to have colluded with an accomplice while handling GST filings and tax-return portals. Police launched a probe after detecting the irregularities. He has now been arrested.

According to a PTI report, Tyagi, originally from Moradabad and currently residing in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, carried out the alleged fraud while working in the accounts section of the firm. He reportedly exploited his access to financial records and filing systems to prepare fake invoices totalling around INR 10 crore. The intent, authorities said, was to claim an input tax credit of INR 1.8 crore through these fabricated documents. Gay Dating App Scam in Noida: 4 Held for Robbing Gay Youths After Trapping Them via Social Media App.

During the investigation, the Cyber Police seized crucial evidence from Tyagi, including four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, a laptop, a car, GST-related documents, and a rent agreement. The recovered materials are expected to play a key role in uncovering the full extent of the fraudulent transactions and identifying any other individuals involved. iPhone Sale Scam Busted in Greater Noida: Gang Cheats People by Offering iPhones Starting at INR 20,000 on Instagram, 2 Arrested As Police Recover Debit Cards, SIM Cards and 40 QR Codes.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Tyagi was produced before a local court and sent to jail pending further investigation, as stated in the PTI report. Police continue to search for his accomplice, who is believed to have played a role in facilitating the fraudulent transactions.

