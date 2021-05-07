Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has launched dedicated COVID-19 Helpline "Mukhyamantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline 1100" for facilitating the people regarding COVID-19 related issues in Shimla.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Information Technology (IT) department and said: "This helpline is unique in itself by ensuring effective use of technology in facilitating the people."

The callers can call on toll free number 1100 from 7 am to 10 pm for seeking help regarding the coronavirus-related problem. The call executive would register the complaint and contact concerned authorities for providing necessary help to the person regarding various issues such as test, vaccination, home quarantine, medicines, ambulance and Oxygen.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has 25,902 active COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,330 new cases and 32 related deaths yesterday. (ANI)

