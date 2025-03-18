Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): A major controversy erupted in Himachal Pradesh after the posters of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were forcefully pasted on buses operated by Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

The issue was raised in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly by the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who called for immediate action to prevent a recurrance of such incidents.

Speaking in the Assembly, and later to mediapersons, Thakur expressed deep concern over the rise in incidents where individuals from outside the state were seen displaying flags and engaging in activities that could disturb law and order.

"Himachal Pradesh has always been a peaceful state where people live in harmony. However, recent incidents, including outsiders displaying flags and taking the law into their own hands, cannot be allowed," he stated.

Referring to the shocking event where an HRTC bus was stopped and Bhindranwale's posters were pasted on it,

He added, "It is unacceptable that a bus was stopped in Punjab, posters of Bhindranwale were put up, and inappropriate slogans were shouted while wielding swords. I raised this matter in the Assembly today, and I urge the Chief Minister to personally speak with the Punjab Chief Minister to put an end to such incidents. Once such activities begin, they tend to escalate, which is neither good for Himachal nor for Punjab."

Thakur further demanded strict action against those responsible for stopping the bus.

"The perpetrators should be identified and punished. Punjab's Chief Minister must intervene to resolve this matter at the earliest," he asserted.

Vikramaditya Singh, Cabinet Minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, strongly condemned the incident, calling it unfortunate.

"Himachal Pradesh has always maintained cordial relations with all states. Incidents like these damage the state's reputation and hurt public sentiment, which cannot be tolerated," Singh remarked.

He emphasized that maintaining law and order, particularly in border areas, remains a priority for the government.

"The Chief Minister has taken note of these incidents. If such acts, involving pasting posters on Himachal's buses, have happened in Punjab or Haryana, they are entirely condemnable. Every state has a responsibility to uphold mutual respect and harmony. The Chief Minister will discuss this matter with the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future." he said.

Singh also recalled a past incident when Khalistani flags were placed on the gates of the Dharamshala Assembly during the BJP government's tenure, calling it completely inappropriate.

"We must remain vigilant and take necessary steps to ensure peace and harmony in the state," he added.

Additionally, he pointed out the international dimension of the issue, mentioning the recent incidents where India's External Affairs Minister faced protests abroad.

"We have seen how black flags were shown to our External Affairs Minister in London. Such activities are unfortunate. The Home Ministry must take this issue seriously and ensure that such incidents do not threaten India's unity," Singh said.

Speaking on the issue, Rajesh Dharmani, Himachal Pradesh's Technical Education Minister, downplayed the idea that this was a full-scale law-and-order crisis but acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

"This is not a widespread law-and-order situation but an isolated incident. However, the Opposition Leader did raise this issue in the Assembly, along with the recent Bilaspur firing case, on which the Chief Minister has already taken action. Some individuals have been arrested," Dharmani stated.

Referring to the presence of individuals waving certain flags and attacking police officers, he noted that legal action had already been initiated against them.

"This issue is not limited to Himachal. If you look at Punjab, such incidents occur frequently. The Punjab government must take this issue seriously. The central government, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, must also take strong action against anti-India forces. In the past, Punjab has witnessed severe terrorism, and unless both the Punjab government and the central government take decisive action, it will be impossible to curb such activities," he warned.

Dharmani stressed that neighbouring states like Himachal are also impacted by instability in Punjab.

"Himachal will do its part, but Punjab's government must act decisively. This is a national security concern, and the Indian government must deal with such anti-national activities with an iron hand," he added further.

With political leaders across party lines demanding strict action, the issue of Bhindranwale posters on HRTC buses has turned into a significant political flashpoint.

While the Himachal Pradesh government has promised to take necessary steps, all eyes are now on Punjab's response and the potential intervention of the central government in this matter.(ANI)

