Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Amendment) Bill by voice vote on Friday.

The bill, which introduces an increase in stamp duty for certain categories, sparked intense debate in the House.

The opposition, the BJP, questioned the government's intent and demanded exemptions for charitable institutions and agricultural societies. Even Congress legislators suggested modifications and relief measures.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi introduced the bill to the Assembly, which led to a detailed discussion.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma strongly objected to the increase in stamp duty and urged the government to exempt charitable organizations.

BJP legislator Trilok Jamwal called for concessions for agricultural societies, arguing that the 12 per cent stamp duty was unjustified. He suggested that separate stamp duty rates should be defined for profitable and non-profitable institutions.

Not just the opposition, but Congress legislators also voiced their concerns. MLAs Harish Janartha, Sudarshan Babloo, Kewal Singh Pathania, and Vinod Sultanpuri urged the government to grant relief to institutions involved in social work.

Additionally, they put forth suggestions regarding permissions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur criticized the government, stating that a 12 per cent increase in stamp duty was excessive. He acknowledged the need to enhance the state's revenue but cautioned that this move would adversely affect cooperative societies engaged in social welfare.

He further argued that Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) would also suffer due to this decision and suggested that the bill be referred to a Select Committee for further review.

Responding to the debate, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi defended the bill, assuring the House that the government had taken all concerns into account. He clarified:

"I understand the apprehensions raised by the opposition and even members from my own party. The increase in stamp duty under Section 118 is aimed at boosting state revenue, which is crucial for funding essential welfare programs. However, the government has made provisions under Section 9 to grant exemptions wherever necessary. We are not imposing an arbitrary burden; we are ensuring that exemptions are given to those who genuinely need them."

After a prolonged discussion, the bill was passed by voice vote. The government insisted that this step would strengthen the state's revenue while ensuring necessary relief measures for deserving sections.

However, the opposition has labeled it a hasty decision, demanding a more thorough evaluation of its long-term impact. (ANI)

