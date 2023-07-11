Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh received 249.6 mm average rainfall from July 1 to July 11 against a normal rainfall of 76.6 mm, an excess of 226 per cent, said the weather department.

Kinnaur district received 500 per cent excess rains, followed by Solan 426 per cent, Sirmaur 367 per cent, Shimla 360 per cent, Bilaspur 325 per cent, and Kullu 283 per cent.

Lahaul and Spiti received 233 per cent, Chamba 220 per cent, Una 218 per cent, Hamirpur 171 per cent, Mandi 130 per cent, and Kangra 75 per cent, said the weather office.

Braving heavy rain for the past three days, the state got some respite on Tuesday when it witnessed only little rain at scattered places.

The maximum temperatures on Tuesday rose by a few notches with Una being the hottest in the region, registering a high of 34.8 degrees. Barring the tribal areas and some other places, the day temperatures stayed close to normal.

The local meteorological station has issued a 'yellow' warning predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places on Friday and Saturday, and light to moderate rain at most places in lower and mid hills from July 12 to July 17.

