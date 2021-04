Dharamsala, Apr 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Monday offered his family's nursing institute to be used as a COVID-19 care centre.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader wrote a letter to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati for making use of VVM Nursing Institute located in Malkwal, Nurpur.

"We will also provide free services of 50 trained nurses along with 100 beds at the institute. Apart from this, food and lodging will also be made available for patients," he said.

The minister said that the institute is far from the city which will prove to be beneficial for the speedy recovery of coronavirus-infected patients.

The whole country is united in its fight against COVID-19, he said, adding that being responsible citizens, it is a moral obligation for him and his family to contribute to the service of the society. PTI Corr MA

