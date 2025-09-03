Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Wednesday said that 343 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, continuing through September 3, 2025.

Out of the total casualties, 183 deaths were directly linked to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and accidents caused by falling trees or steep slopes. The remaining 160 fatalities occurred in road accidents, many triggered by slippery roads, falling debris, and low visibility during heavy rains.

According to SDMA's cumulative loss report, 24 people were killed in landslides, 9 in flash floods, 17 in cloudbursts, and 33 due to drowning incidents across different districts. Another 14 deaths were attributed to electrocution, while 40 people lost their lives in falls from trees or steep rock faces. Other causes, such as lightning, fire, and snake bites, accounted for the rest.

Mandi district recorded the highest monsoon-related toll with 29 deaths, followed by Kangra (31), Chamba (20), Shimla (19), and Kullu (17). Remote districts like Lahaul-Spiti (6) and Kinnaur (14) also reported multiple casualties, mostly due to landslides and flash floods.

In addition to the human loss, the report highlighted widespread damage to public and private property. Over 2,700 houses were damaged (409 fully, 566 partially pucca, and 1,128 partially kuccha houses), while infrastructure losses in roads, power, irrigation, and education sectors have crossed ₹3,69,041 lakh (₹3,690 crore approx.).

Livestock and agriculture also suffered extensively, with over 27,000 poultry birds and nearly 2,000 other animals perishing in the rains.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, as the monsoon remains active in parts of the hill state. Relief and restoration efforts are continuing, with ex-gratia payments being disbursed to affected families. (ANI)

