Shimla, December 8: The BJP is leading on three seats in Himachal Pradesh and Congress on one, according to early trends on the Election Commission website. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Congress and BJP in Neck-And-Neck Fight in Hilly State.

Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am in the state where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power. Votes are being counted across 59 locations in the state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

In the first 30 minutes, postal ballot papers were counted and then counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) commenced at 8.30 am.

