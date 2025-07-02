Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): At least 10 people have lost their lives and 34 remain missing in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a series of cloudbursts and flash floods over the past 32 hours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to the official figures from the SEOC's monsoon situation report issued at 8:00 AM on July 2, the state has experienced 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods, mostly concentrated in Mandi, causing widespread devastation.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: Police Custody of 3 Accused Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee Extended Till July 8.

As per the SEOC figures, Mandi has turned up as the "epicentre" of the Monsoon disaster. "In several areas of Thunag, Karsog, and Gohar subdivisions, heavy cloudbursts led to massive property loss, missing persons, and fatalities. In Siyanj (Gohar), two houses were washed away, leaving nine people missing, of whom two bodies have been recovered", SEOC said in their statement.

In Kutti Bypass (Karsog), a cloudburst resulted in two confirmed deaths and two missing, while seven others were evacuated to safety. A major search and rescue operation is ongoing, with the teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected regions of Karsog, Gohar, and Thunag, the report added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In Balha village (Hamirpur), flash floods stranded multiple families near the Vyas River. "A total of 51 people, including 30 labourers and 21 locals, were rescued by police teams," said the SEOC.

Relief operations are in full swing, with emergency shelters established and essential supplies such as tents, blankets, and food being distributed. In Dharampur's Triyambla (Serthi) village, 17 families were provided aid after losing livestock and property due to a cloudburst.

The SEOC confirmed, "Search and rescue efforts are underway across Mandi with both NDRF and SDRF teams actively engaged."

The Centre continues to monitor rainfall and river levels, especially in vulnerable zones like Jyuni Khad, which is currently flowing above the danger mark.

With more rainfall forecast, residents in high-risk zones have been advised to stay alert and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)