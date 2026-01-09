Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): At least eight people lost their lives on Friday after a private bus carrying over 30 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Harpur Dhar in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. The bus was travelling from Kupvi to Shimla, police said.

Confirming the casualties, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchit Negi told ANI over the phone that eight fatalities have been confirmed so far, adding that the death toll may rise. "There were around 30 to 35 passengers on board the bus. More details are awaited," he said.

According to police, the accident occurred about an hour before the information was received. Rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched, with police and other emergency response teams rushing to the spot.

"The injured are being evacuated, and rescue teams are carrying out relief operations," SP Nishchint Negi said, adding that he was personally heading to the accident site to supervise the operation. Further details are awaited as rescue efforts continue.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sirmaur Sunil Kumar Kaith said, "This bus service runs from Shimla to Kupvi, and today, it was involved in an accident. According to the information we received, nine people were killed, including three who died en route, and all 45 injured have been referred to different hospitals. Initially, we cannot say how the accident happened. A detailed inquiry will be conducted. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and a post-mortem will be carried out on the spot."

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a private bus mishap near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district on Friday and said, "The ill-fated bus was on its way from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh, when it veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge."

Stressing the priority of saving lives, he directed the administration to ensure that those injured in the crash receive the highest quality medical treatment and all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and ensure the best medical care to the injured and wished their speedy recovery.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. (ANI)

