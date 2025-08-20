Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's historic Council Chamber on Wednesday completed 100 years since its establishment, with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania describing it as a "living witness to the history of democracy" where decisions taken have given "a new direction" to India's politics and society.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said the chamber has been a silent spectator to many historic events from the British era to the present day.

"This building is not merely a structure of stone, but an integral part of India's democratic journey. Democratic values were established here, which gave a new direction to society," he said while speaking with the reporters.

Construction of the building began in 1920 and was completed on August 20, 1925. At the time, the Government of India Act, 1919, had come into effect, under which the British Indian Government comprised 145 members - 104 elected and the rest nominated. The summer sessions of the Legislative Assembly were held in Shimla during that period.

It was in this chamber that Vitthalbhai Patel was elected the first Indian President (then referred to as the "President" of the Council) and where the proposal to grant women the right to vote was passed.

Pathania noted that the Speaker's chair he occupies today once bore the symbol of the Crown during the British Raj. "After Independence, the national emblem of the Ashoka Pillar was placed there," he said, adding that the chamber stands as a symbol of India's political evolution.

"From here, democratic values were established, giving society a new direction," Pathania added.

The Speaker also reflected on the functioning of the state legislature, pointing out that Himachal Pradesh's Assembly sessions run longer than those in most other states. "In many large states, the Assembly does not function even for 15-20 days in a year. Here, we have longer and more substantive sessions," he said.

Pathania urged both the Treasury benches and the Opposition to engage in debates with seriousness and decorum. "I expect both sides to maintain dignity and have meaningful discussions," he said.

The centenary celebration is expected to be followed by a series of events highlighting the chamber's legacy and its role in shaping parliamentary democracy in India. (ANI)

