Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) A Bengaluru man was killed as his bike fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police said.

The dead has been identified as 33-year-old Amit Punjabi, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

Earlier, information was received at the Banjar police station from the control room in Kullu that a Jibhi-bound motorcycle rider is not traceable, he added.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the motorcycle near Jalora.

The body was brought to roadside with the help of local people.

