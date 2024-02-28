Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) Members of the BJP Legislative Party led by Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Tourism: Holy City To Have Its Own Beach Soon.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly, the Budget session of which begins today. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania did not allow division of votes in cut motions pertaining to the health department and "we have come here to appraise the governor of the situation", Thakur told reporters before meeting the governor.

Also Read | ‘Sheikh Shahjahan Will Be Arrested Very Soon’, Says TMC Leader Sagarika Ghose: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 28, 2024.

He alleged that the marshals misbehaved with and manhandled BJP members when they were going towards the chamber of the speaker to register their protest.

The BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.

Following the result, sources in the opposition party had said members of the BJP Legislature Party led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Thakur, would meet the governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress government has lost majority in the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)