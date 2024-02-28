Mumbai, February 28: In a series of significant developments across India, the political landscape saw several key events unfold on February 27. The Maharashtra Police has registered a case against Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil for allegedly instigating a road blockade in Beed district. Meanwhile, concerns about cross-voting have arisen as elections for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across three states are set to take place. Notably, 41 leaders have already been elected unopposed, including former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and BJP chief JP Nadda.

In another development, the Samajwadi Party's Chief Whip and MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, has resigned from his post. Additionally, Naushad Siddique, the sole All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in the West Bengal Assembly, was arrested on his way to trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali. On the governance front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where he announced astronaut-designates for ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission.

Moreover, the Jharkhand government tabled a budget of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the Maharashtra budget 2024-25, focusing on the state's interim financial plan and providing grants for rooftop solar schemes. The Aam Admi Party announced its candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Haryana, while the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for the next five years. Furthermore, former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar has been appointed as Lokpal's chairperson.

Internationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth are scheduled to jointly inaugurate a new Airstrip, St James Jetty, and six community development projects on Agalega Island in Mauritius via video conferencing on Thursday, February 29. In other news, Japan experienced a significant decline in both births and marriages, with births falling by 5.1% and marriages by 5.9%.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden anticipates a ceasefire in Gaza by next Monday, March 4, following negotiations aimed at securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that deploying Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not ruled out in the future. This comes after discussions among European leaders about potential responses to Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, now entering its third year.