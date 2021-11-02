Shimla, Nov 1 (PTI) Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh started at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) C Palrasu said that 11 counting observers have been deputed for the Mandi seat while three general observers have been deputed as counting observers for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats.

Besides them, one micro-observer has also been deployed at each counting table, the official said.

The CEO said victory processions by candidates and their supporters have been prohibited in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

