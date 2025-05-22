Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep condolences on the demise of senior Congress leader Sunder Singh Jaswal from the Sayari area of Solan district. Jaswal was 83 and passed away on Thursday morning at his native place.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu wrote, "The news of the demise of Sunder Singh Jaswal, former Vice Chairman of Khadi Board, former member of Zila Parishad and resident of Sayri village of Solan Assembly constituency, is extremely sad. Sunder Singh Jaswal's contribution to the organisation of the Congress was very important. He will always be missed."

The Chief Minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

He further shared, "I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with the bereaved family and their supporters."

Chief Minister Sukhu also highlighted that Sunder Singh Jaswal had dedicated his life to public service. He served as vice chairman of the Khadi Board, Member of the Zila Parishad and Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Sayari and played a vital role in the development of the region.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, CM Sukhu had also expressed profound grief over the death of Agniveer Naveen Kumar, who lost his life in a landslide incident in the Kargil area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

He belonged to the Thural area of the Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra district.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu wrote, "The news of martyrdom of Agniveer Naveen Kumar ji, a resident of Halun village of Kangra district, after being caught in a landslide while on duty in Drass Sector of Kargil is extremely sad. His unforgettable contribution to the country's service will always be remembered."

"I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with the bereaved family," he added. (ANI)

