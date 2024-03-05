Himachal Pradesh [India], 5 March (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 1962-Mobile Veterinary Service of the Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday.

Under this service, ambulances have been provided in 44 development blocks in the first phase, spending Rs 7.04 crore. Three mobile ambulances each are being provided to Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Kullu districts, two for Lahaul-Spiti, five for Mandi and Shimla, four each to Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, one to Kinnaur and seven for Kangra district. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that with the launch of these two services, farmers from any part of the state can call on toll-free number 1962 and get veterinary services at their doorstep for the treatment of serious animal diseases in case of any emergency.

He said that a veterinary doctor and a pharmacist would be available with each ambulance. Whenever any cattle breeder needs help in an emergency, he would be able to call the toll-free number 1962 and help will be provided to him through the nearest veterinary service. The veterinary services in the state would be available from 9 am to 5 pm on any working day, he added. He said that this service would be expanded in a phased manner in the coming days.

Sukhu said that the state government was taking many steps to protect the interests of farmers. Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide minimum support price on milk, where cow milk is being purchased at the rate of Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre. He said that the state government was going to set up a milk processing plant of one lakh 50 thousand litres per day capacity at Dhagwar in Kangra district, its capacity could be increased to 3 lakh litres per day. This plant would be fully automated and Rs 226 crore will be spent on the project. He said that the state government was making efforts to strengthen the rural economy because the state can be made self-reliant only by making the villages self-reliant. He said that the state government had started many schemes in the agriculture sector to strengthen the economy of the farmers and farmers should take maximum benefit of these schemes.

While speaking to the media, he said that the lease period of the Shanan project was going to end soon and Himachal should get its all due rights. He said that the state government would strongly plead its stand on this matter in the Supreme Court.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Prof. Chander Kumar, MLA Neeraj Nayyar, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, former MLA Satpal Raizada, Director Animal Husbandry Dr. Pradeep Sharma and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

