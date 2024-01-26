Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday released 'Mati Ka Sapoot', a video song that encompasses the overall development of Himachal and the initiatives taken for the public welfare by the state government.

The Chief Minister also released a short documentary film 'Green Energy State'.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area; Four Killed, Two Injured (Watch Videos).

Appreciating the efforts of the producer, the Chief Minister said that people would be able to get information about the new initiatives of the Government towards achieving the objective of the 'Green and Clean State'.

The video song encompasses the overall development of Himachal and the initiatives taken for the public welfare besides portraying the schemes being implemented by the government.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Hosts French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhavan; PM Narendra Modi, Other Top Dignitaries Attend (Watch Video).

The video song has been produced by Manoj Gupta, directed by Rajesh Kumar and sung by singer Yogesh Mukul.

Chairman Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation R.S Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, Mayor MC Shimla Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, OSD to Chief Minister Ritesh Kaprate, Councillors, Congress leader Sushant Kaprate, winner Voice of Shimla contest Neha Dixit and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, unfurled the national flag in Shimla on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India.

While speaking to the media on the occasion, the Himachal Governor said, "The constitution of India was recognised on this very special day, and India has experienced tremendous growth over the past years."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke on the occasion and said that the programme policies and dreams of Jawaharlal Nehru are leading India forward towards development.

Meanwhile, India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)