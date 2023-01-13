Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the meeting with MLAs to map out priorities in the annual budget for the year 2023-24 on January 30-31 at HP Secretariat, said Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

The meeting with MLAs of Chamba, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM while meeting with MLAs of Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Sirmour districts will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on January 30, 2023, added the CMO.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Morphed Photo of CM Yogi Adityanath With Woman Goes Viral on Facebook, Case Registered.

The meeting with MLAs of Kangra and Kinnaur districts would be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM whereas the meeting with MLAs of Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi districts would be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on January 31, 2023.

The priority demands of MLAs would be considered in the meetings so that these could be incorporated into the budget 2023-24.

Also Read | Air India Peeing Incident: New Twist, Accused Shankar Mishra Claims He Did Not Urinate on Woman in Flight.

The issues such as economic measures, generating financial resources and better administration would also be discussed with the MLAs in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)