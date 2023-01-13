Lucknow, January 13: Jaunpur police have registered case under against unknown persons for posting morphed picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a woman. The image was posted on Facebook by the account of Samajwadi Parinda. Police have launched probe after registering case under IT act after president of Uttar Pradesh Hindu Gaurav Mahasabha had lodged complaint with Badlapur police in the matter.

UPTak quoted SP (Rural) Shailendra Kumar Singh as saying that after an edited photo in the name of Samajwadi Parinda went viral on social media, Ram Krishna Singh of All India Hindu Gaurav Mahasabha had given a complaint to the Badlapur police on Wednesday. The social media post which is increasingly going viral on social media shows a morphed photo in which a woman can be seen alongside CM Yogi Adityanath. The cop said that police have registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act. Uttar Pradesh: On CM Yogi Adityanath's Instructions, State Government Distributed 1.80 Lakh Blankets to Needy Over Past 10 Days

Recently, there has been a lot of uproar over indecent social media posts targeting political leaders in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party leader (SP) state chief, Naresh Uttam Patel had lodged an FIR against Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) social media in-charge Richa Rajpoot in Hazratganj police station alleging that she made objectionable comments against SP MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Blankets to Over 2.86 Lakh People Across 75 Districts in State

Earlier, on January 4, Richa Rajpoot lodged a complaint in the same police station against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Manish Jagan Agarwal, who handles the party’s social media cell. Manish agarwal was later arrested by police.

