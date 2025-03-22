Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A roadside eatery owner was shot at while trying to stop a robbery attempt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"During the intervening night of March 21-22, an incident was reported at Police Station Sadar, District Mandi, by a complainant, Pradeep Guleria. He said that on March 21, around midnight, two bikers arrived at his dhaba and asked for takeaway meals. While he was packing their order, he noticed them stealing cash from his counter," police said in a statement.

When the dhaba owner tried to stop them, one of the suspects pulled out a revolver-like weapon and fired at him. Fortunately, he survived and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

The accused also took an LED TV from the dhaba before fleeing, they added.

A case has been registered an FIR at Police Station Sadar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, said officials. (ANI)

