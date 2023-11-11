Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the festival of Diwali.

According to a press release, the Governor in his message said that the festival of lights symbolises joy and happiness, and celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

He hoped that the festival would bring joy and happiness into the lives of the people of the state, said the official statement.

The Governor also urged everyone to celebrate the festival in a pollution-free manner, added the official statement.

As per the press note, CM Sukhvinder also extended his greetings on the festival of lights while hoping that this auspicious festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in the lives of the people.

He expressed hope that this festival would shower enlightenment on the people of the state and would bring prosperity to them besides strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and unity, said the press release.

He also urged the people to make combined efforts to bring happiness to the lives of those in need and distress, added the press release.

The Himachal CM exhorted people to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner.

All Ministers and Chief Parliamentary Secretaries also extended their wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of the festival of lights, said the official release. (ANI)

