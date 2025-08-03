Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): In the wake of the recent natural calamity in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday visited disaster-hit areas in Mandi district, including regions affected by flash floods and a cloudburst, to assess the ground situation and extend support to the affected families.

The Governor visited Tungal Colony near Jail Road, one of the severely impacted areas, and interacted with the victims of the disaster. He inquired about their well-being and listened to their concerns with empathy and compassion. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property, he assured the families that the administration would extend all possible support.

In a post on X, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "At the Panchayat Bhawan in Mandi, I interacted with the disaster-affected families and understood their pain and suffering. The disaster was so horrific that it sends shivers down the spine. These are very emotional moments. A mountain of sorrow has fallen upon those whose homes were damaged in this disaster. I have given appropriate instructions to the district administration."

The Governor stated that both the State and Central Governments are working in close coordination to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction in the affected regions. He emphasised the government's commitment to provide shelter, food, medical aid, and other essential services to the victims without delay.

During the visit, the Governor reviewed the ongoing relief operations and directed officials to strengthen their efforts to provide swift and effective assistance. He appreciated the proactive response of the district administration, disaster response teams, and local volunteers for their tireless efforts in helping those affected.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have always shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity. The administration is working with urgency and dedication to provide relief and restore normalcy," said the Governor.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, briefed the Governor on the relief and rehabilitation work being carried out across the district. The Governor also visited the Panchayat Bhawan, where arrangements have been made to accommodate displaced families. He personally interacted with the affected families and assured them of continued support.

Earlier, the Governor assessed the heavy damage caused by a cloudburst on Jail Road in Mandi. He also paid a visit to the historic Gurudwara Guru Gobind Singh Ji at Paddal and met a bereaved family that lost three members in the tragedy, offering them his heartfelt condolences.

C P Verma, Secretary to the Governor, Apoorv Devgan, Deputy Commissioner, and other senior district officials accompanied the Governor during the visit. (ANI)

