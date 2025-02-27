Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Ferbuary 27 (ANI): A full-scale emergency mock drill was conducted at Kangra Airport on Thursday to evaluate the preparedness of airport authorities and emergency response teams.

The exercise, held every two years, tested coordination between various agencies, including the state administration, medical teams, police, disaster management units, and firefighters.

Airport Director Dhirendra Singh stated, "We exercised a mock drill today, which we call a full emergency exercise. It is held once every two years and is one of the biggest exercises of the airport. We do it to learn our shortcomings and improve the coordination between the state administration, medical team, police and disaster management team, and firefighters so all these sections show their rapid response and coordination."

The drill simulated an emergency scenario, ensuring that rapid response measures were in place to effectively handle potential crises. (ANI)

