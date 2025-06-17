Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): One person died in an accident that occurred in the Pattrighat area of Mandi district when a private bus fell into a gorge on Tuesday.

Three others have sustained severe injuries, while 18 others are injured.

The bus was travelling from Juhu to Mandi when the incident took place. The video of the bus was shared by District Administration Mandi.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with local villagers and authorities working together to save those trapped. However, heavy rainfall in the area is causing delays in the rescue efforts.

According to reports, two people are trapped under the bus, and rescue teams are working to free them. The injured have been rushed to the Nerchowk Medical College for treatment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Madan Kumar, has confirmed the incident, and further updates are awaited. (ANI)

