Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): On the second day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Budget Session, pensioners under the banner of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Joint Struggle Committee on Tuesday staged a strong protest in Shimla, pressing for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands and accusing the state government of ignoring their grievances.

Gathering near the Assembly complex, hundreds of pensioners raised slogans against the government and alleged that financial constraints were being used as a pretext to deny them their legitimate dues. The protest comes amid an ongoing political debate over the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and the state's financial situation.

Speaking to ANI, Pensioners' Leader and State general secretary Devilal Thakur said, "The government is citing Revenue Deficit Grant as an excuse, but pensioners cannot be made to suffer. Our dearness allowance, arrears and other financial benefits are pending, while the salaries and perks of public representatives are being enhanced. This double standard is not acceptable."

He reminded that on November 28, 2025, thousands of pensioners had organised a massive rally at Dharamshala's Zorawar Stadium, during which the Chief Minister had assured in the Assembly that a delegation would be invited for talks. "To date, no meeting has been convened," he added.

The Joint Struggle Committee stated that employees who retired between January 1, 2016, and January 31, 2022, have yet to receive payments of gratuity, leave encashment, commutation and revised pension benefits. In addition, the 13 per cent Dearness Allowance and long-pending arrears have not been released. Pensioners of various boards and corporations, including the Transport Corporation, Electricity Board, universities and other departments, are also facing delays in receiving timely payments.

The president of the HP Pensioners Association, Suresh Thakur, while speaking to ANI, warned of intensifying the agitation if the government fails to act. "If our delegation is not invited for talks before the Budget is presented, thousands of pensioners will gather outside the Assembly on Budget day and stage a massive protest. We will not step back from our movement to secure our rights," he said.

He further alleged that while the government speaks of a financial crisis, crores of rupees are being spent on purchasing vehicles for departments. "Pensioners will not tolerate such contradictory policies," he added.

The protest has added to the mounting pressure on the state government during the Budget Session, with pensioners demanding immediate dialogue and resolution of their financial concerns. (ANI)

