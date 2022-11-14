Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that the higher reaches across five districts of Himachal Pradesh have received fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours.

In the high reaches of Lahaul- Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Shimla districts, a fresh range of snowfall has been received.

On Monday morning, the higher mountain in Spiti valley of Keylong, Pangi, Solang Nalla, Rohtang pass, with the district and the Solang valley in Kullu district also received the fresh cover of snow.

The high hills of the Pangi region of Chamba, Rohtang Pass and lower regions of Kullu also received fresh snowfall.

"In five districts of the state, there has been light to moderate snowfall. Also in the hill town, Manali and hill resort Narkanda in Shimla district have received snowfall. The temperature has come down during the past 24 hours in the state. The temperature is expected to drop during the next 24 hours in the region," said IMD Head, Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.

According to the data available from the India Meteorology Department in Shimla, the Keylong region in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the Kaza in Kinnaur recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius during the past 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the temperature will drop during the next three to four days and the weather condition going to be clear after 24 hours in the state. IMD has forecast that during the next 48 hours, the high wind will continue in the region.

After the temperature started declining in the region, the tourist have also started rushing to the hill region tourist coming from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the state are expecting fresh snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the states as well.

The tourists are happy and enthusiastic to see the snowfall.

"It is a beautiful experience I have come for the first time here in Shimla. It is very cold, we are waiting for Snowfall," said a tourist from Assam.

The tourists coming from the neighbouring state here are feeling severe cold conditions. But, the local residents of hill state have found that the winter has set late and the snowfall will be delayed for December despite the snowfall being started.

"Generally the cold conditions in high hills begin in October, I have come from Dalhousie as my friends from Assam wanted to come to Shimla. Here the cold conditions have increased. This year, the winter is late and snowfall will also be delayed, but still, the temperature has dropped here in comparison to Chandigarh," said Rohan, a local from Dalhousie.

Tourists coming from neighbouring states are seeming to be happy to enjoy the cold climate conditions and are waiting for snow.

"We arrived today morning, weather conditions are very cold here. We could not enjoy much, it is very cold here, we are waiting for snowfall which would be wonderful," said a tourist from Punjab.

The tourists from Gujarat here are also waiting for fresh snowfall.

"I have come from Gujarat, and it is very cold here, we have come to see the fresh snowfall, we are waiting for the fresh snowfall," said a tourist from Gujarat. (ANI)

