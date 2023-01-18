Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh registered four new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 15 in the state, according to the state health department.

The cases were reported from Shimla and Kullu districts, as per the bulletin. Five people also recovered from the disease and no deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Transgenders Help Woman Deliver Baby Onboard Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express Train, Video Goes Viral.

Out of the four patients that have been detected with Covid-19, none has been hospitalised till the 5 pm bulletin yesterday, as per the state health department release.

No patient has been discharged from the hospital.

Also Read | Bihar Hit-and-Drag Case: Biker Dragged by Auto Driver for 1.5 km After Collision in Saharsa.

The total number of active cases in India on Wednesday stands at 1998, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Preparedness across the country is high as India faces a possible fourth wave of Covid-19. Recently there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India with the new variant BF.7.

Vigilance has been increased across Indian airports to detect incoming passengers of Covid-19. The Union Health Ministry has been keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)