Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a gift of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, has proved a boon to hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

Speaking virtually during a function in Shimla on the completion of three years of present BJP-led Himachal Pradesh government, Singh appreciated efforts of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for the unprecedented achievements of his government and congratulated him for "making Himachal Pradesh second best state" in the country in effective implementation of the PMGSY.

"The Atal Tunnel dedicated recently by the Prime Minister to the nation would not only facilitate the people of the Lahaul and Spiti district but was also of strategic importance. Himachal Pradesh is also a Vir Bhumi as almost every family of the state has a serving soldier or an ex-serviceman," he said.

Addressing the function, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the three years tenure of the present state government was dedicated towards the welfare of every section of the society and the development of every area of the state.

"The state government during this period took several initiatives to make Himachal Pradesh a most developed state of the country. The Corona pandemic has forced the government to organise this mega event with utmost simplicity by strictly following the SOPs due to the coronavirus," the Chief Minister said.

Thakur stated that the state government was providing social security pensions to 5.70 lakh eligible people, and schemes like Jan Manch and Chief Minister Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100 were started by the state government for the speedy redressal of the public grievances.

"HIMCARE scheme was launched to provide health care to the poor under which as many as 1.25 lakh families have been benefited by spending an amount of Rs 121 crore. Sahara Yojna was launched to provide financial assistance of Rs 3000 per month to families with chronically ill patients. The Grihini Suvidha Yojna has been launched under which 2.90 lakh free gas connections have been provided to the eligible families and this scheme has made Himachal Pradesh the first 'Smoke-Free State' of the country," he added.

He added that the state government has signed MoUs worth Rs 96,000 crore during the 'Global Investor Meet' organised last year at Dharamshala.

As per an official release, Himachal Pradesh will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of its statehood on January 25, 2021, which would be celebrated in a befitting manner. (ANI)

