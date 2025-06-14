Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Shimla Police on Saturday arrested the prime accused in the murder case of Akash Sharma, said the police.

According to the police, after an intensive manhunt involving technical surveillance and human intelligence, the accused, Arjun Sharma, was apprehended from the outskirts of Panchkula in the early hours. The arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts by Shimla Police and local Haryana authorities.

The accused, Arjun Sharma, a resident of Panchkula, Haryana, had allegedly murdered his cousin Akash Sharma at Hotel Grand Majestic near Dhalli Tunnel on June 13 before fleeing. The case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Dhalli.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be shared as they emerge, said the police. (ANI)

