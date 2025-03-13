Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): The four-day-long National-level Sujanpur Holi Fair of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh commenced with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performing the traditional Puja ceremony at the historic Murali-Manohar Temple in Sujanpur Tira.

Thousands of people participated in the vibrant festivities, marking the beginning of a grand celebration.

The Chief Minister, after paying obeisance at the temple on Wednesday, prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the people of the state. Earlier, he also took part in the Pagri ceremony and led the Shobha Yatra (procession), accompanied by hundreds of enthusiastic participants dancing from the historic Chaugan Maidan to the Murali-Manohar Temple, according to an official statement.

Posting about the festival and the temple visit in a post on X, Sukhu mentioned, "I prayed at the historic Murli Manohar temple located at Sujanpur Tehra and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. After this, I inaugurated the four-day national level Sujanpur Holi fair. Before this, he participated in the turban ceremony and led the procession."

"This national level Holi festival is a symbol of our rich cultural tradition. This festival inspires us to maintain mutual unity, harmony and goodwill. Exhibitions organized by various departments were also inaugurated. The achievements of the state government and Him Era products were showcased in these exhibitions," the CM's post added.

CM Sukhu also inaugurated various exhibitions showcasing the achievements of different government departments and HimIra products. He was accorded a warm welcome by the people on his arrival at Sujanpur.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings on the occasion of Holi and said that this festival symbolizes unity, harmony and cultural heritage.

"Sujanpur Holi Fair stands as a testament to the state's rich traditions and historical legacy," CM Sukhu said.

MLAs Ranjit Singh Rana and Suresh Kumar; Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Kuldeep Singh Pathania; Chairman of Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ram Chander Pathania; APMC Chairman Ajay Sharma; Congress leaders Pushpinder Verma, Suman Bharti, Rajeev Rana, Ranjeet Verma, Subhash Dadhwalia; Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh; SP Bhagat Thakur, and other distinguished guests were also present amongst others. (ANI)

