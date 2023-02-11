New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the dairy sector in the state will be strengthened under National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), in a big way.

The Himachal Pradesh CM on Friday held a meeting with the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Parshottam Rupala in the national capital.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says There Will Be New Dawn in the Country After Polls.

Sukhu urged the Union Minister for a dairy project for the state in which components of chilling, transportation and dairy products were available.

"Chilling points would be set up at cluster level in villages for collection and storing milk from the farmers and thereafter it will be transported through refrigerated milk vans to the Mother plant at district levels," said Sukhu.

Also Read | Global Investors Summit 2023: Development of Uttar Pradesh Necessary To Make India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister said that emphasis will be laid for making milk products so as to ensure better prices to the farmers.

He said that to learn cooperative mechanism skills, the State will facilitate exposure visits of the farmers to Gujarat. In India, dairying is recognized as an instrument for social and economic development.

"The process of procurement, processing, and marketing of milk and milk products through the State implementing agency or State co-operative dairy producer's societies will be strengthened," said Sukhu, adding that Animal husbandry and dairying play a significant and integral role in strengthening the rural economy.

The Union Minister has assured for funding the project as soon as the detailed project report is received in the Ministry, said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister also requested for releasing the pending amount of about Rs 15 crore to the state on account of LiveStock Insurance scheme.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, Political Adviser to Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma, OSD to Chief Minister, KS Banshtu, Resident Commissioner, Meera Mohanty, Principal Private Secretary to CM, Vivek Bhatia were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)