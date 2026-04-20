New Delhi, April 20: Sitarist and neo-classical music trailblazer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his India tour to a close in New Delhi in the attendance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla on Sunday. Rishab's performance opened with a welcome speech by his parents, followed by a meditative breathing session before unfolding into an expansive exploration of ragas, including Bihaag, Kedar, Tilak Kamod, and Shyam Kalyan, performed on SITARA--The Next-Generation Electric Sitar.

He performed the contemporary sitar reinterpretation of the global hit song from Dhurandhar, which immediately captivated the attention of the audience. Unfolding into a genre-defying medley, he blended sitar, percussion, and shehnai, seamlessly weaving in samples from Dhurandhar's 'FA9LA' while paying homage to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with insets from 'Man Atkeya Beparwah De Naal,' as per the press note. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Is a Visionary Siratist and Music Producer, Redefining the Essence of Indian Classical Music.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Performs ‘Harry Potter–Game of Thrones’ Fusion at Delhi Concert

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Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Captivates Delhi with ‘Dhurandhar’ Fusion Performance

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Meanwhile, his expansive setlist featuring original compositions such as Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat, Belua, and Roslyn, alongside reimagined pieces like Harry Potter x Game of Thrones and Bollywood classics including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Zara Zara, and Tumhi Dekho Naa, kept the multi-generational audience enthralled.

The evening culminated with Chanakya, Kautilya, Venkateswara, and Tandavam, drawing a unanimous standing ovation and marking a fitting conclusion to the journey. He also greeted Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during his performance in New Delhi. Team Innovation shared the video of their meet and greet on their Instagram handle. Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up After a Year of Dating – Reports.

The New Delhi show was preceded by the nationwide run shows by Rishab across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. The show was produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato.

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