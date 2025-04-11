Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Following a drop in temperatures across Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours due to rain and hail, the weather has turned pleasant, prompting a surge of tourists heading to the hills, especially the state capital, Shimla.

With parts of the plains in north India reeling under the early summer heat, many tourists from hot regions like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have begun making their way to the cooler climes of Himachal. The refreshing weather, clean air, and scenic beauty are drawing large crowds to the region.

Sandeep, a tourist from Haryana, who arrived in Shimla with his group, expressed his delight at the change in weather.

"After the rain, the weather has become very pleasant, and we are enjoying it a lot. I've come here with my group from Haryana for a trip. The weather is simply amazing. There's a cool breeze after the light rain, and the air is pure and refreshing. It feels wonderful to be here. The air is fresh and clean, and we're taking all this goodness back with us. It was getting too hot back home, so we came here to escape the heat. After today's rain, it's been absolutely beautiful." Sandeep, a tourist from Haryana, said.

Similarly, Ramapati Dwivedi, a tourist from Banaras (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh, shared his experience.

"I've come from Banaras to explore Shimla, and the weather here has become absolutely delightful. It's a bit hot back home, but here in Shimla, it feels great to be outdoors. This is a wonderful tourist place; there's so much to see, and the weather is perfect. There's a mild chill in the air, and we've had to wear light woollens. It's really enjoyable. People should definitely visit Shimla in this season. There's occasional hail and light showers as well, and the overall weather is just lovely." Ramapati Dwivedi, a tourist from Banaras said.

The soothing weather, coupled with light drizzle and occasional hail in parts of Shimla, is not only offering respite from the heat but also enhancing the hill station's charm. The drop in temperature has made the atmosphere crisp and cool, perfect for sightseeing and leisure walks.

Local tourism stakeholders expect the footfall to increase further over the weekend as more travellers escape the heat of the plains to enjoy the cool, refreshing climate of the hills. (ANI)

