Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has reached 778, as per the information provided by the State Health Department.

Out of the 778 coronavirus cases, 318 cases are active. While 441 patients cured out of the positive, six people have died due to the disease so far, said the health department.

The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

