Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 1,011 on Thursday, as per the State Health Department.

Out of the 1,011 coronavirus cases, 359 cases are active while 629 patients were cured and eight people have succumbed to the infection, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

