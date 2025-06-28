Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a transformation in the health sector, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's vision of providing world-class medical facilities to the people is now becoming a reality, an official release said.

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities at Chamiyana in Shimla is set to become the first medical institute in the state where surgeries will be performed using the latest robotic technology. A state-of-the-art surgical robot, procured at Rs 28 crore on the lines of AIIMS Delhi, has already arrived at Chamiyana, and the installation process will be completed by July, after which surgeries using this advanced technology will begin.

Principal of the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities at Chamiyana, Dr Brij Lal, today here said that robotic surgery would benefit both patients and doctors. He explained that only a very small incision is required in robotic procedures, which means less blood loss and minimal need for transfusions. The patients experience less pain, recover faster and can be discharged from the hospital sooner.

The surgeons, too, will benefit from this technology as robotic systems would provide them better precision and control. They do not feel fatigued even during long surgeries, which allows them to perform more procedures in less time. The system also offers a clear and magnified 3D view inside narrow and complex areas of the body and reduces the chances of any errors, the release said.

Following the directions of the Chief Minister, the robotic surgery equipment will soon be delivered to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda as well.

Thereafter, the machines will be installed in IGMC Shimla, Medical College Hamirpur and other government medical colleges in a phased manner. This will benefit thousands of patients across the state and reduce the need to travel outside Himachal for expensive surgeries, the release said. (ANI)

