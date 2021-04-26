Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 27 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,350, while 1,692 new cases pushed the tally to 89,193.

Of the 27 deaths, six each were reported from Kangra and Shimla, five from Mandi, three each from Solan and Una, two each from Sirmaur and one each from Hamirpur and Kullu, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said citing data updated till pm 7 pm.

Of the new deaths, 17 were males and 10 females in the age group of 35 to 85 years, he said.

Jindal said 1,692 of the total 9,516 samples taken for testing were found to be COVID-19 positive on Monday, which amounts to the positivity rate of 17.18 per cent.

Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 14,326.

A total of 916 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 73,478, he added.

