Bilaspur (HP), Jun 18 (PTI) Executive Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan on Sunday urged people to make continuous efforts to integrate drug addicts into society by adopting a cooperative attitude.

Inaugurating a week-long drug prevention and awareness camp organised by the HPSLSA, Chauhan said, “We need to work diligently for drug de-addiction”.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Witnesses Another Jolt in Poll-Bound State As Veteran Leader Dhruv Pratap Singh Quits, May Join Congress.

A total of 105 people from Mahila Mandal, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, school children and local people participated in the camp.

Bamta Panchayat Pradhan Bikram Thakur thanked the district legal services authority for organising the awareness camp in his area.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Dubai Passenger Caught Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 7.77 Lakhs Mixed in Brown Powder at RGIA Airport.

Chairman Sub-Divisional Legal Services Authority Committee Nitin Mital and Secretary District Legal Services Authority Manisha Goyal talked about the ill effects of drug use and ways in which people can protect themselves, their children and family from drug abuse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)