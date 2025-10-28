Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A grand two-day state-level celebration will be held in Shimla to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, revered as the "Hind Di Chadar" (Protector of India). Thousands of devotees from across Himachal Pradesh are expected to participate in this historic event.

The event will take place on November 1 and 2 at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla, featuring a massive Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) and community Langar (free meal service). The celebrations will be attended by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with ministers and representatives from various religious and social organisations.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Calls Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' Poll Manifesto 'Bunch of Lies'.

Jaswinder Singh, President of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Shimla, thanked the state government for declaring this celebration a state-level event.

"I first thank Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state government for declaring the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji a state-level event. The program on November 1 and 2 will include a grand Nagar Kirtan beginning from Lower Bazaar and culminating at the Ridge Ground. The Governor and several ministers will participate. Organisations like Sud Sabha, Sanatan Dharma Sabha, and Valmiki Sabha are fully cooperating to make this program a grand success. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed everything for the protection of dharma, the motherland, and people's rights. His martyrdom teaches us equality and religious harmony," he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Landfall Process Begins off Andhra Pradesh Coast, To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

The preparations for the event are in full swing, with various religious and community groups joining hands to make the occasion memorable and educational for the younger generation. The Singh Sabha is receiving strong support from Sud Sabha and Sanatan Dharma Sabha in organising the large-scale congregation.

Rajeev Sood, President of the Ram Mandir Sud Sabha, Shimla, said that all in Shimla are enthusiastic to celebrate this occasion.

"Our association with the Singh Sabha has always been strong. The India we live in today exists because of the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. We, along with other institutions, will pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Dayaal Das Ji, and Bhai Mati Das Ji. This tribute and procession will inspire the next generation to follow the path of courage and faith. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's message was clear: I will neither fear anyone nor cause fear to others, and that is the spirit we wish to carry forward, Sood said.

The two-day program aims not only to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice but also to remind people of his message of religious freedom, human rights, and equality. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)