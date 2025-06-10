Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

He urged the declaration of the Ghatasni-Shilha-Badhani-Bhubujot-Kullu road as a National Highway, keeping in view its strategic significance.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Tragedy: Father, 2 Children Die After Jumping From 8th Floor To Escape Massive Blaze in Multi-Storey Dwarka Apartment.

He said that there was an urgent need for an alternative connectivity to the Pathankot-Manali-Leh NH, and this road would not only serve the purpose but also shorten the distance by about 55 kilometres.

"It would also provide a stable highway besides boosting tourism and strengthening the rural economy," he added.

Also Read | Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Mirzapur: Unidentified Individuals Deface Ambedkar Statue in Uttar Pradesh, Local Stage Protest (See Pics).

He urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to sanction the project. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured to provide all possible support to the state.

Earlier, on May 19, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government said that the department was all set to start the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stage four once it was approved by the Union government.

Vikramaditya Singh detailed Himachal Pradesh's progress under the PMGSY, highlighting key milestones achieved in road infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the state."Our government made sustained efforts to strengthen the road network across Himachal, especially in remote and backwards regions where all-weather connectivity was crucial," Singh said.

He reported that under PMGSY-III, 3,100 kilometres of roads and 43 bridges had already been sanctioned, with projects spread across Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts."We executed PMGSY-III projects worth Rs 345 crore. Our goal was to complete these within 18 months. Already Rs 802 crore had been spent, and by the end of 2024-25, Rs 650 crore more was expected to be utilised out of the Rs 905 crore budget," he said.

Singh further shared that meetings with the Minister of State for Rural Development had yielded positive responses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)