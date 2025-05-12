Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a powerful display of spiritual solidarity and cultural pride, Buddhist communities from Himachal Pradesh and the Tibetan exile diaspora came together in Shimla on Monday to celebrate the 2569th Buddha Jayanti, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha.

The event was organised by the Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sangh in collaboration with the Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, Shimla.

The gathering took on greater significance in the backdrop of ongoing global conflicts, as speakers urged the world to adopt Lord Buddha's timeless message of compassion, non-violence, and loving-kindness.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the celebrations and highlighted the deep cultural and philosophical ties between Buddhism and India's ancient traditions.

"Lord Buddha and the legacy of Buddhism are deeply rooted in India's heritage. The values of compassion, wisdom, and peace that he taught are integral not only to Buddhist thought but are also shared across Hindu and Himalayan cultures, including among the Tibetan people," said Sukhu.

He emphasised that Lord Buddha's values and teachings are not separate from Indian traditions but are, in fact, an integral part of them.

"The spiritual and cultural connections between Buddhism, Hinduism, the Himalayan Buddhist communities, and Tibetan traditions are deeply intertwined," Sukhu said.

He noted that Buddhism's philosophy of compassion, nonviolence, and coexistence resonates across these communities and forms a shared cultural foundation that has long enriched the region's spiritual landscape.

Addressing the spiritual importance of the day, V S Negi, President of the Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sangh and lead organiser of the event, explained the sacred significance of the 2569th Buddha Jayanti.

"This day is known as Trividh Pavan Diwas in Buddhism. It marks three divine events, Lord Buddha's birth, his enlightenment at the age of 35 after deep meditation, and his final liberation or Mahaparinirvana. The teachings of the Buddha promote compassion and friendship. These messages are universal and apply to all living beings, regardless of nationality or religion," said Negi.

"The Dalai Lama today is carrying forward the same message of Lord Buddha across the world, becoming a messenger of global peace. From India, the land of the Buddha, a vision of peace is being offered to the world." He added.

Renowned Tibetan Buddhist monk Lopon Jigme Gyalpo also addressed the gathering, reflecting on the urgent relevance of Buddha's teachings in the present age.

"Today, as the world is engulfed in conflict and violence, it is more necessary than ever to follow the path of Lord Buddha, the path of compassion, love, and non-violence," said Gyalpo.

"According to our belief, Buddha Jayanti marks the day of his birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana. He came to this world to teach us peace, non-violence, and love. The need to follow his teachings is even more critical now. We must follow the five precepts (Panchsheel) and practice his core values of compassion and wisdom. The message of mercy and compassion remains most vital among all his teachings," he added.

The event was marked by prayer ceremonies, cultural performances, and participation from Buddhist scholars, school students, and members of civil society. The atmosphere was one of reflection, devotion, and a shared commitment to promoting harmony in a turbulent world. (ANI)

