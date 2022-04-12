Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said democratic principles were present in Assamese society dating back to the Ahom dynasty beginning in the 13th century.

"The democratic tradition was evident in Assam during Ahom rule also. Though the king was the head of the state, decisions were taken in consultation with ministers," said Sarma during the inaugural function of the CPA India Region Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly.

Sharing the details about the structure of the government during the period of the Ahom dynasty, Sarma said, "Ministers even had the power to dethrone the King and place someone else in his place to rule or even rule the Kingdom by themselves in the absence of any suitable person."

Talking about the presence of democratic principles even during the period of religious reformist Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva, Sarma said Sankardeva sowed the seeds of equality in Assamese society.

"We find the same democratic spirit flourishing in the times of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva in the social and religious landscape of Assam. He sowed the seeds of an equal and just society," the CM said.

According to Assam Government, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva (1449-1568) saint-scholar, playwright, and social-religious reformer, is a colossal figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam. He is credited with providing a thread of unity to Assam.

Srimanta Sankaradeva had not only reformed the entire Assamese Society but also laid the foundation of Assamese culture with his contributions in the field of literature, dance, drama, music, painting etc.

The Ahoms came to Assam in 1228 A.D. They entered Assam fully assimilated and ruled Assam for nearly six hundred years. The period of Ahom rule is a glorious chapter in the history of Assam.

The Ahom dynasty was established by Sukaphaa, a Shan prince of Mong Mao who came to Assam after crossing the Patkai Mountains. It is between the 13th and 19th centuries that several tribal communities also came into the historical forefront of Assam. The rule of this dynasty ended with the Burmese invasion of Assam and the subsequent annexation by the British East India Company following the Treaty of Yandaboo in 1826. (ANI)

