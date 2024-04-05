Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday defended actor-turned-politician and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut's assertion that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of the country.

Sarma said Netaji had established the Azad Hind government four years before Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had become the Prime Minister which was recognised by nine countries.

Also Read | NCERT Books Tweaks: References to Babri Masjid, Gujarat Riots, Hindutva Dropped From Political Science Textbooks.

'To those mocking @KanganaTeam - On 21 October 1943, Netaji established the Azad Hind Govt, of which he was the head, nearly 4 years before Pt Nehru took oath as Prime Minister following transfer of power', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

'Nine countries recognised the Azad Hind Govt as the legitimate Government of India. This subconscious urge to interpret history on the lines of colonialists is called 'Ghulami ki Mansikta'", he added.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Woman Hacks Son to Death With Machete in Dibrugarh District, Surrenders.

Ranuat, the BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, had made the remark during a media summit recently, the clip of which went viral on social media on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)