Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated two newly constructed district jails at Chirang and Baksa in two separate events in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The chief minister first inaugurated the district jail at Kajalgaon in Chirang, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 72.79 crore and can accommodate 500 prisoners, including 352 males and 138 females separately.

He later inaugurated the district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa, constructed at a cost of Rs 53.86 crore and has a capacity for 500 inmates, including standard administrative and inmate facilities.

Sarma speaking at the inaugural function held at Kajalgaon said that though Chirang has become a full-fledged district it lacks necessary infrastructural facilities but due to the joint initiatives of the state government and BTC administration, it is being empowered with much-needed infrastructure facilities.

Sarma said that with the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, several opportunities will be created for Chirang and for this the state government has undertaken several development works to empower the district socially and economically.

The new road project facilitating smooth movement from Chirang to Gelephu and the rail line from Gelephu to Kokrajhar, touching the district will definitely expedite its economic development, he said.

Inaugurating the district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa, Sarma said the state government is working dedicatedly to bring about equal development in all the five districts of BTR.

He said that the construction of the DC office in Baksa has achieved 40 per cent physical progress and the construction of the district stadium is going on in full swing.

During the last few years along with peace in BTR, its development has also taken a new momentum and is now a testament to harmonious coexistence among people belonging to different castes, creeds and ethnicity, he said.

Minister Handloom and Textile UG Brahma, Minister Home (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence) Rupesh Gowala, BTC Chief Pramod Boro and senior officials were present on the occasion.

