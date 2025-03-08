Guwahati, Mar 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam next week.

Shah will inaugurate the revamped police academy in Dergaon in Jorhat district during his visit, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"HCM Dr. @himantabiswa chaired a preparatory meeting for Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AmitShah 's upcoming visit to Assam," it said.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth coordination and planning for the successful execution of the visit and the inauguration of the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, it added.

Shah is scheduled to reach the state on March 14 and inaugurate the police academy the next day.

He will attend a programme in Mizoram on March 15 and return to Assam the same evening, before winding up the visit with a meeting in the Bodoland Territorial Region the next day.

