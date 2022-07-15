New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to allow Hindus to perform religious practices or rituals at the 'Shivling' at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The petition filed by one Rajesh Mani Tripathi, president of the Shri Krishana Janma Bhumi Mukti Sthal, has said that since the month of 'Shravana' is starting, Hindus may be allowed to offer puja and exercise their right.

"The petitioner's right to preaches his own religious practices and rituals according to Hindu customs as provided under Article 25 of the Constitution of India and it is a fact that the month of Shravana is being celebrated to offer puja to Lord Shiva... and the petitioner came before the court seeking permission to practice his prayer in the month of Shravana to offer puja, exercise the rights of "freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion" as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India," the plea stated.

Furthermore, the plea said that the petitioner wishes to perform religious practices as guaranteed under the Constitution of India on the 'Shivling' found during the survey conducted in pursuance to the order passed by the concerned Court of Varanasi.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi.

It had ordered that its interim order passed on May 17 -- to protect the area where the Shivling was found and access to Muslims for namaz -- shall continue in operation till maintainability of the suit is decided and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

It had said that District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

The appeal was filed by the Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque in the top court challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship. (ANI)

