Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) The diatom test report of businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose mysterious death is being probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), has suggested that he was alive when he fell into water, although the report is not conclusive, an official said on Wednesday.

Diatom test is an important tool in diagnosis and confirmation of drowning deaths.

"The diatom test report has suggested that Hiran was alive when he fell into water. It identified the proportion of creek water into the lungs. We have now sent the diatom bone samples to a Haryana forensic science lab (FSL)," he said.

"The investigators have received the diatom test report, but it is not conclusive," he said, adding that the reports of viscera, blood samples, nail clippings are also awaited.

Shivdeep Lande, DIG of ATS confirmed thatthe diatom bone samples have been sent to the Haryana FSL, which has expertise in conducting such tests.

"The ATS will record the statements of three doctors, who performed the post-mortem of Hiran at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa," he said.

Another official said that the probe team will also investigate why arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze was present at the hospital while performing the post mortem.

An explosives-laden Scorpio was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on Carmichael Road in Mumbai on February 25.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5. Waze, an "encounter specialist", has been facing heat in the murder case of Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio.

The ATS is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran's body was found.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)