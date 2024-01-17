New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Importance of many of the country's greats were narrowed down in the history by linking them with their region and language, and Chhatrapati Shivaji was one such victim, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednesday, stressing the need for bringing a change in such "mindsets".

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj could not be crushed and defeated by anti-religion and anti-national foreign invaders but our historians crushed him and our narrow minded feelings defeated him," Hosabale said.

"This is the problem...There is a need to change this kind of thinking among us," he added.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary was addressing an event organised here to mark the 350th anniversary of coronation of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Deliberating on the life and contributions of the Maratha king, Hosabale said sitting on the throne was never a goal of life for Shivaji Maharaj.

He said Shivaji took a vow for 'Hindavi Swaraj' (self-rule) at a young age and remained firm with it throughout his life.

"He did not forget his 'sankalpa' (vow) even for one moment in his life. He never accepted his defeat. Shivaji Maharaj is the greatest name among all rajas (kings) due to his leadership and commitment," Hosabale added.

The RSS leader said many of the country's great men like Shivaji, who worked for the "rashtra dharma and culture, protected the religion and nationalism of the country, their importance was narrowed down by linking them to their region and language in some or the other."

"It was a very flawed thing to do," he added.

Hosabale said, "I won't go into its reasons... Maybe it's because of our education system, or historians who may have deliberately done such kind of things to establish a wrong narrative, or it's because of our ignorance."

He said people think associating great men like Shivaji with their region, language and caste would increase his importance.

"Shivaji Maharaj is a victim of such kind of things to some extent... These are petty minded people. That is why we gave a small identity to the great men and national heroes in history," Hosabale said.

The RSS general secretary said a tradition of viewing India's "nationalism, religion-based system, social system, strong system, tradition with hatred and in distorted form has been going on in the country for years due to the presentation of contrary history".

"There is a need to put an end to it and present new ideas which are correct, realistic and based on facts. The discussions and narratives should be changed," Hosabale said.

"Today our work is not complete just by praising Shivaji Maharaj. We should move forward to complete the work that Shivaji Maharaj has left for us," he added.

